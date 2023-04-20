Bengaluru: Scooterist dies two days after maxicab knocked him down

Scooterist dies two days after maxicab knocked him down

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 20 2023, 03:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 04:42 ist
Representative image. credit: iStock Photo

A 29-year-old scooter rider succumbed two days after being struck by a maxicab on April 17, police said. 

Pramod suffered head and body injuries after being thrown on the road following a collision with a maxicab (KA 02/JB 5938) in Jnanabharathi around 9 pm on April 17. He was admitted to St John's Hospital for treatment and died at 12.15 am on Wednesday. 

Following Pramod's death, the Kengeri traffic police have added IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) to the FIR they registered in the case. Previously, the FIR invoked IPC Sections 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash and negligent driving). 

 

Bengaluru
Road accident
Karnataka

