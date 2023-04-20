Bengaluru: Scooterist dies two days after maxicab knocked him down

A 29-year-old scooter rider succumbed two days after being struck by a maxicab on April 17, police said.
Pramod suffered head and body injuries after being thrown on the road following a collision with a maxicab (KA 02/JB 5938) in Jnanabharathi around 9 pm on April 17. He was admitted to St John's Hospital for treatment and died at 12.15 am on Wednesday.
Following Pramod's death, the Kengeri traffic police have added IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) to the FIR they registered in the case. Previously, the FIR invoked IPC Sections 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash and negligent driving).
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Democracy: US needs a rethink
Our autocratic public institutions
Meta lays off tech teams, battering employee morale
US sending $325 million in more military aid to Ukraine
Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood
TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list
Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years
South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN
New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash
India becomes world’s most populous nation: UNFPA