Bengaluru sees 100% rise in fresh Covid-19 cases

Wednesday saw a jump in the number of new Covid-19 cases, although officials said it was not yet clear if this constituted a new rising trend.

A total of 1,116 new cases were recorded on Wednesday, following days of declining Covid-19 numbers, since September 10. These numbers constitute a 99 per cent increase over the 559 cases recorded the day before.

Increases were also noticed in Bengaluru Urban, which recorded 462 new cases, comprising a 100 per cent increase over the 231 cases recorded on Tuesday.

However, D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP, noted that a single-day spike is “not an indicator” of the situation. “We do not know if the increase is due to the festival season. The ideal thing to do is to consider the week-on-week average, which shows the trend."

As per official data, the state recorded 5,993 cases in the last seven days, which is about 19.9 per cent lower than the 7,486 cases noted the week before.

Officials also stated that backlog cases in addition to an increased testing rate had also elevated Wednesday’s case numbers.

On Wednesday, 1.70 lakh tests were conducted across the state, as opposed to an average of 1.22 lakh tests conducted between September 10 and 14, when Covid-19 numbers began to plummet.

