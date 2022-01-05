Bengaluru sees 100% spike in Covid cases in just 24 hours

Fresh Covid cases doubled in Bengaluru in 24 hours on Tuesday, climbing to 2,053 from 1,041 cases on Monday.

As Karnataka’s total positivity rate jumped from 1.60% to 2.59% in less than 24 hours, ministers expressed concerns. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted: “Data shows us that cases are doubling every 2 to 3 days in Karnataka!”

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said, “The transmissibility of Omicron is 5% more than any other variant.”

As of Tuesday evening, Bengaluru had 3,048 Covid positive cases and 147 more Omicron cases. Despite the gradual increase in cases since December 27, it never caused a 60% daily increase.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the spike in Bengaluru mirrored that of other Indian cities and countries. “A sizable number of the city’s population has been vaccinated. We expect hospitalisation to be low since experts feel the number of people with severe symptoms could be less.”

The number of cases that stood at 172 on December 27 shot up to 923 by January 2. The spike was marginal on January 3 with 1,043 cases, but it jumped by almost 100% on January 4.

The BBMP data revealed nine wards are reporting over 100 cases in the last ten days, while 20 wards report between 50 and 100 cases. Only about 30 wards reported fewer than ten cases, while others recorded between 10 and 50 cases.

None of the zones except Mahadevapura crossed the 200 mark until Monday, while almost all the zones reported over 200 cases on Tuesday. For the past four weeks, Bengaluru has been clocking 1,300-1,400 cases. But this number tripled between December 27 and January 2 to 4,664.

