Bengaluru sees 3.5 lakh helmetless riders in March  

Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) has registered 3.5 lakh cases of helmetless riding and 2.1 lakh cases of pillion riders without helmets in the city in March.

The on-going drive is a part of the awareness campaign on wearing helmets and safe riding launched by the traffic police on March 16.

The BTP has still not started imposing fines on riders wearing helmets without ISI certification or half helmets as they are called.

This is a campaign to educate riders about the importance of wearing ISI-certified helmets when riding, clarifies B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The public should understand that the campaign is to reinforce the importance of safe driving and is not implemented with the intention to collect fines, Gowda told DH.

“People shell out a fancy sum on their bikes, but they have a problem with spending a few thousands to buy an ISI-certified helmet, which can save lives in case of an accident,” he said.

Gowda pointed out that no provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act allow riders to wear half helmets.

“This apart, we have seen a good response from a large section of the public towards the campaign. Many have now started wearing full helmets. In case of serious accidents, they provide 44 per cent protection against head injuries,” Gowda explained.

But the high cost of ISI helmets means the campaign is getting lukewarm response from riders.

“We appreciate the traffic police for creating awareness about wearing full and proper helmets. But if half helmets cannot be used, then why are they manufactured and sold in the market? Are we buying them only to be caught and fined by the traffic police?” asked a citizen.

