Bengaluru sees another coronavirus positive case, confirmed cases in Karnataka rise to 5

The Karnataka Health Department on Thursday confirmed one more positive COVID-19 case in Karnataka with a 26-year-old male, who returned from a trip to Greece, tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the media bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka, the number of positive cases has gone up to five in Karnataka.

The health bulletin released by the government stated, "A 26-year-old male patient who came from Greece has tested positive for COVID-19 today. The patient is admitted and isolated at the hospital and it stable. All primary contacts have been traced and are asymptomatic. Home quarantine has been advised and being followed-up."

The patient has been admitted to the Jayanagar General Hospital.

"He was admitted to our hospital late last night. He's stable. He isn't running a fever anymore. He's been given symptomatic treatment. We have only six isolation beds and can accommodate accordingly," Dr Kiran Kumar M, Medical Superintendent, Jayanagar General Hospital told DH.

The 26-year-old is originally from Mumbai. He landed in Mumbai from Greece on March 6th, and in Bengaluru on March 8th. He went to office, where around 154 employees work, and contacted four of his colleagues. His colleagues and his brother, who're being considered his primary contacts, are asymptomatic currently.