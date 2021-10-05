Bengaluru showers on Sunday highest in October since 1997

Bengaluru city on Sunday recorded the highest rainfall in October since 1997, as the withdrawing monsoon triggered a heavy downpour and thunderstorms that flooded several neighbourhoods.

Very heavy rain pounded areas in the West and Rajarajeshwari Nagar zone areas late Sunday evening.

Though the day started in sunny conditions, heavy rain lashed several areas by evening accompanied by lightning.

Meteorologists at the IMD regional centre told DH that Bengaluru as a whole received 63.8 mm of rain, while data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) put Nagarabhavi on top of the areas that received the highest rainfall (117 mm). The Jnanabharati ward in the RR Nagar Zone recorded 115 mm.

BBMP sources also said several wards in the city’s RR Nagar, South and Western parts received more than 100 mm rain on late Sunday night.

IMD’s data said the city recorded 179 mm rain in October 1997, the highest for the month.

IMD scientists confirmed Sunday recorded the highest rainfall in October since.

Their colleagues at KSNDMC also confirmed saying this is the highest October rain

recorded in the last few years.

Senior citizen dies as tree falls on him

A 73-year-old man was killed in the early hours on Monday after a tree fell on him following heavy rain near South End Circle. The victim has been identified as B S Nagaraja Dhanya.

According to BBMP officials, he was riding his two-wheeler near South End Circle when a dry coconut tree gave way and fell on him.

He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. But he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

