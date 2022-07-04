Bengaluru: Slapped by math teacher, class 6 boy has hearing, vision damage

The mathematics teacher of a private unaided school in Magadi Road slapped a class 6 student for not carrying his notebook.

Doctors observing the 12-year-old boy, who is hospitalised, suspect hearing loss and vision damage as a result of the corporal punishment administered to him on Friday. Parents came to know about the incident the same night.

Speaking to DH, the boy's father Lakshmi Narasimha said: "As soon as I reached home, I noticed finger marks on his cheeks and later got to know one of his teachers had hit him. We immediately called the principal and they accompanied us to the hospital. But when we asked for a medico-legal case, the principal started abusing us and denied any help. Finally, we took our son to Vani Vilas Hospital to avoid unnecessary complications."

Local officers from the School Education and Literacy Department have visited the school and hospital for inquiry. "We will be issuing a notice to the school seeking an explanation," an official said.

School principal, Rajesh, denied that this was a case of corporal punishment.

"It happened by mistake. The child has been in our school since pre-primary and the teacher is with us for the last four years. This is the first time such an incident occurred and we are extending all cooperation towards the boy's treatment and inquiry by the department," he said.

A senior officer said a case has been registered against the math teacher, Madesh, at the Chandra Layout police station for assault and under the Juvenile Justice Act based on a complaint by the boy’s father.

Madesh, who is unwell, will be summoned for interrogation and necessary action will be taken against him, the officer added.