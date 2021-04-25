Bengaluru smothered into silence on first weekend of curfew

With the weekend curfew coming into force on Saturday, Bengaluru wore an eerily calm look. Businesses and restaurants were closed, and vehicles stayed off the roads.

As police allowed essential services between 6 am and 10 am, people thronged supermarkets, grocery stores and vegetable markets in various localities. Police caned motorists and those loitering around public spaces without purpose. They even seized some vehicles and registered cases.

Most major roads were empty and flyovers were barricaded to prevent needless movement of people.

Only a few buses operated from the Majestic area, while BMTC buses were reserved for emergency and essential services. The KSRTC operated buses on passenger demands.

Home Minister Basavaraj reviewed security measures in areas of West, East and South zones. He interacted with traders and consumers at KR Market and chastised people who did not wear masks.

Bommai also went to Shivajinagar, Commercial Street and adjoining places, besides reviewing the Covid Care Centre (CCC) set up at Mangala Convention Hall in Adugodi exclusively for police personnel. Bommai was accompanied on his inspection by City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and Joint Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Patil.

Police seized 1,149 vehicles of people who violated the Covid restrictions.

Riding on empty roads

Defying the barricades on many roads, youngsters sneaked out to feel the thrill of riding on empty roads, eventually getting fined by the police.

Police seized 1,041 two-wheelers, 45 autorickshaws and 65 cars in various parts of the city. Among the places, they seized 336 vehicles in the Western division, 209 in South-East, 192 in the North, 129 in the North-East, 118 in the East, 63 in Whitefield, 62 in the Central, and 40 in the South.