Bengaluru: South Zone, smaller in size, closer to Mahadevapura in property tax collection

South Zone close to Mahadevapura in property tax

Bengaluru has the potential to generate over Rs 5,000 crore in property tax, but a significant portion of this revenue is not collected by the BBMP

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2023, 03:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 05:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Even as Mahadevapura Zone continues to collect more property tax for the BBMP, the South Zone — which is three times smaller in size — has come closer.

Sprawled over 61 sqkm, the South Zone has collected Rs 422 crore, while Mahadevapura, 171 sqkm in size, has collected Rs 693 crore. While the West and East zones have also collected well, Bommanahalli, Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, and RR Nagar have all taken the bottom four.

By the end of December, the BBMP had collected a total of Rs 2,718 crore in property tax, significantly falling short of its target of Rs 4,200 crore for the 2022-23 financial year. The BBMP’s revenue collection system has consistently failed to meet its targets due to a lack of accountability for revenue officers and the close relationship between officers and tax defaulters.

As the IT capital of India, the city has the potential to generate over Rs 5,000 crore in property tax, but a significant portion of this revenue is not collected by the BBMP.

It is learnt that BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath decided to visit every zone to galvanize tax collection since the BBMP’s revenue department is going soft on defaulters.

Though the civic body had earlier announced postings based on the performance of every revenue officer, it did not materialise.

