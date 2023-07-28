Bengaluru startup gets big funding for antibiotic development

Bengaluru-based startup Bugworks will receive funding and other support from the Global Antibiotic Research & Development Partnership (GARDP), a non-profit co-founded by the WHO, to develop a new antibiotic to treat drug-resistant bacterial infections.

The drug will be a new broad-spectrum antibiotic against bacterial infections that are becoming increasingly difficult to treat owing to antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Several Gram-negative bacteria such as Klebsiella pneumoniae are now resistant to most antibiotic treatments.

Bugworks' drug is currently in Phase I of clinical trials in Australia. The collaboration between GARDP and Bugworks will be formalised through an agreement by the end of this year, as per a press release.

"If our Phase I trials are successful, GARDP will commit funding of USD 20 million (over Rs 160 crore) for Phases II and III of the trials. This will be roughly 20% of the money needed to take the product to the market," Dr Anand Anandkumar, co-founder and CEO of Bugworks said.

Other than this, GARDP will facilitate clinical trials for Bugworks in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC) where AMR is a major challenge. "WHO also has licences for 140 LMICs, so it can facilitate the entry of our product to these countries as soon as it is ready," Dr Anandkumar said.

Other than support from the government, Bugworks has received investment from companies such as Biocon in India, along with investors abroad.