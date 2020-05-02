Bengaluru stationers booked for opening shop

The police have begun booking businesses such as stationery, bangle and gift shops who have defied the lockdown despite not having permission to open.

Though the state government gave permission for a few businesses like mobile phones and hardware stores to open as a partial relaxation of the lockdown, business establishments that were not given permission to open tried to take advantage of the situation.

In one of the two recent cases, the Bellandur police booked Heera Ram, owner of the Lakshmi Gift And Stationery shop in the area. In a complaint, police sub-inspector Parashuram stated that he found the shop open at 9.30 am on Thursday when he was on patrol with police constable Venkatesh.

On entering the shop, the policemen did not find Ram selling any essential items. They closed the shop, took the shop owner to the police station and arrested him.

In the other case, the police booked Ganapathi Singh, owner of Sapna Stationeries on Bellandur Main Road. While patrolling the area around 12.30 pm, sub-inspector Venkataramana found Singh had opened the shop and left his employee Bharath in charge. Bharath told police he had no knowledge of the lockdown rules being relaxed and had come to work on Singh’s instruction.

Both the cases have been registered under the Disaster Management Act and IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)

The owners assumed their businesses have also been allowed. They should have checked with the authorities before opening shop, police said.