B'luru Uber, Rapido bike taxi drivers demand protection

Bengaluru streets are not safe: Uber, Rapido bike taxi drivers demand protection from harassment

Striking drivers claimed that people chose bike taxis over auto-rickshaws because the latter demand more money

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 28 2023, 03:06 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 08:00 ist
Over 1,000 bike taxi drivers participated in the protest at Freedom Park on Monday. Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh

Over 1,000 bike taxi drivers protested against harassment by auto-rickshaw drivers at Freedom Park on Monday.

Organised by the Bike Taxi Association, Bengaluru, the strike, which began at 9 am, saw Uber and Rapido drivers demand protection from harassment and a safe work environment.

Shouting slogans, they held placards with messages like ‘Save bike taxis, save our livelihood’, ‘We oppose the harassment we are facing’, ‘We have the right to earn our livelihood’ and ‘We need protection’, among others. 

Also Read | Harassment by auto drivers: Bike taxi association strike in B'luru

Striking drivers claimed that people chose bike taxis over auto-rickshaws because the latter demand more money. “Let the public make the choice about what they want to ride in. Why are we facing the heat from auto drivers?” one of them asked.

“We are pleading with the government to look into our issues and assure us safety. We will hold a strike again if the government takes no action to protect our right to earn a livelihood,” said Adi Narayana M, president, Bike Taxi Association, Bengaluru.

The strike ended on Monday, after which members of the Bike Taxi Association presented their memorandum to the circle inspector, Upparpet traffic police station,  and the assistant commissioner of police, Chickpet sub-division.

Bengaluru
Uber
Rapido

