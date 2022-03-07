Bengaluru student brings dog from Ukraine after minister's intervention

Ranjit Reddy, an MBBS student, brought his pet dog from war-torn Ukraine to Delhi on Monday, after receiving special permission from Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri.

“I faced a lot of problems as the dog was not allowed on two evacuation flights. I was finally able to board the third flight after Puri spoke to the Indian Embassy and airline officials,” Reddy told DH.

Reddy, a native of Electronic City in Bengaluru, is a 6th year MBBS student studying in Kharkiv.

Reddy said that him along with a few friends reached Hungary in a personal car after three days of travel and crossing more than a 100 check posts.

"After reaching Hungary, the officials refused to allow the dog citing it is big and required a huge space in the flight. Then I pleaded with the Minister and assured to keep the dog on my lap instead of a seat," the Bangalore-resident added.

Puri was deputed by the Central Government to Hungary to oversee Indian residents' evacuation task.

Reddy said that he was so attached to Yogo the Chow Chow, a native of northern China.

"Though the dog lives in a cold region, it can survive in Bengaluru," he assured.

However, Reddy failed to catch the Bengaluru flight on Monday. Though Karnataka Bhavan officials booked a free air ticket for him, the particular flight refused to allow him as it did not have facilities to carry pets.

"I will now take Tuesday's Air India flight to return to Bengaluru, where pets are allowed," he said.

