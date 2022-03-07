Student brings dog from Ukraine with special permit

Bengaluru student brings dog from Ukraine after minister's intervention

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 07 2022, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 23:05 ist
Ranjit Reddy with his pet dog. Credit: Special Arrangement

Ranjit Reddy, an MBBS student, brought his pet dog from war-torn Ukraine to Delhi on Monday, after receiving special permission from Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri.

“I faced a lot of problems as the dog was not allowed on two evacuation flights. I was finally able to board the third flight after Puri spoke to the Indian Embassy and airline officials,” Reddy told DH.

Reddy, a native of Electronic City in Bengaluru, is a 6th year MBBS student studying in Kharkiv.  

Reddy said that him along with a few friends reached Hungary in a personal car after three days of travel and crossing more than a 100 check posts. 

"After reaching Hungary, the officials refused to allow the dog citing it is big and required a huge space in the flight. Then I pleaded with the Minister and assured to keep the dog on my lap instead of a seat," the Bangalore-resident added.

Puri was deputed by the Central Government to Hungary to oversee Indian residents' evacuation task.

Reddy said that he was so attached to Yogo the Chow Chow, a native of northern China. 

"Though the dog lives in a cold region, it can survive in Bengaluru," he assured. 

However, Reddy failed to catch the Bengaluru flight on Monday. Though Karnataka Bhavan officials booked a free air ticket for him, the particular flight refused to allow him as it did not have facilities to carry pets.

"I will now take Tuesday's Air India flight to return to Bengaluru, where pets are allowed," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Ukraine
Pets

What's Brewing

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

Ukraine, Russia show off weapons at Saudi Show

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

We fish too: Invisible women in tuna industries

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

Sri Lanka's most sacred elephant dies aged 68

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

What we don't know about women as ‘weapons of war’

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Ilaiyaraaja to compose for Rahman's Firdaus Orchestra

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

Wouldn't call Warne the greatest spinner: Gavaskar

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

In a first, scientists detect Omicron variant in deer

 