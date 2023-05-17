Bengaluru student feared drowned in Kommaghatta lake

Bengaluru student feared drowned in Kommaghatta lake

Rescue workers and local swimmers are searching for the body

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2023, 01:57 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 03:22 ist
Rescue workers and local swimmers are searching for the body. Credit: Special Arrangement

A 17-year-old boy is suspected to have drowned in Kommaghatta lake on Tuesday evening. Rescue workers and local swimmers are searching for the body. 

According to Kumbalgodu police, Jithendra, of Chikkabanavara, is suspected to have drowned in the lake. Jithendra and two of his friends had gone to the lake in the afternoon to swim. His friends told police that while they were swimming, Jithendra allegedly drowned. 

"We are yet to find the body. Until the body is found, we cannot declare him as drowned," a police officer said. His friends are in shock. They will be questioned about what exactly happened, the officer added. 

