Bengaluru student feared drowned in Kommaghatta lake

A 17-year-old boy is suspected to have drowned in Kommaghatta lake on Tuesday evening. Rescue workers and local swimmers are searching for the body.
According to Kumbalgodu police, Jithendra, of Chikkabanavara, is suspected to have drowned in the lake. Jithendra and two of his friends had gone to the lake in the afternoon to swim. His friends told police that while they were swimming, Jithendra allegedly drowned.
"We are yet to find the body. Until the body is found, we cannot declare him as drowned," a police officer said. His friends are in shock. They will be questioned about what exactly happened, the officer added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning
Drug haul is a wake-up call
AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones
Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala
Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur
Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future
Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology
At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star