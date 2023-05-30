Bengaluru: Student hangs self in PG accommodation

A 20-year-old undergraduate student allegedly took his life at his rented home in Marenahalli, Vijayanagar, on Saturday morning. The reason behind this tragic act is being probed.

Police said Abhishek, a native of Bidar and residing in a paying guest accommodation unit in Vijayanagar, was found hanging in his room by the other residents at 10 am. The residents last saw him around 7 am.

Govindarajanagar police have filed a case of unnatural death. No death note was found at the scene.

Abhishek, a final-year student, had relocated to Bengaluru two months ago to attend classes for a competitive examination.

Before moving into the PG, to save commute time, Abhishek stayed with his uncle, a police officer with the Mico Layout police station.

Police handed over Abhishek's body to his family after the post-mortem.