Bengaluru: Student hangs self in PG accommodation

A 20-year-old undergraduate student allegedly took his life at his rented home in Marenahalli, Vijayanagar, on Saturday morning. The reason behind this tragic act is being probed.
Police said Abhishek, a native of Bidar and residing in a paying guest accommodation unit in Vijayanagar, was found hanging in his room by the other residents at 10 am. The residents last saw him around 7 am.
Govindarajanagar police have filed a case of unnatural death. No death note was found at the scene.
Also Read | Burdened by loans, 2 farmers end lives in Mysuru
Abhishek, a final-year student, had relocated to Bengaluru two months ago to attend classes for a competitive examination.
Before moving into the PG, to save commute time, Abhishek stayed with his uncle, a police officer with the Mico Layout police station.
Police handed over Abhishek's body to his family after the post-mortem.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru
Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children
Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training
India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market
Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin
Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace
Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home
NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu
Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years