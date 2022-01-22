Bengaluru student launches online petition on newborn screening

Shreya Thota, a class 11 student from Bengaluru, has started an online petition to stop preventable deaths of children by implementing a national New Born Screening programme. It's addressed to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and has received over 3,500 signatures.

The NBS programme entails testing newborn babies for most prevalent metabolic disorders and other genetic conditions through a simple prick of the needle.

Shreya says that Kerala and Goa have already implemented the programme.

“If any of these conditions are diagnosed early, the treatment will be relatively easier. If not caught early, they can turn fatal,” Shreya said.

She added that up to 25,000 newborns could be saved by the programme and urged the government to form a task force for its implementation by 2025.

