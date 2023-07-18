Bengaluru student on way to college dies in bike collision

A college student was killed in a head-on collision in Hesaraghatta in northeastern Bengaluru on Monday.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Rakesh H, a student of a private technology institute in the northeastern part of the city.

Jalahalli traffic police said it was likely that Rakesh was going to college from his home in Hesaraghatta when he collided with another biker coming from the opposite direction near TB Cross around 11 am.

Police noted that the other biker sustained minor injuries. Both vehicles have been seized and an FIR has been filed.

Aged pedestrian run over by garbage truck

An aged pedestrian was run over and killed by a garbage truck on Nrupathunga Road in central Bengaluru on Monday.

Halasuru Gate traffic police identified the victim as Muniyamma (61), a retired 'D' group employee at the Vidhana Soudha. She was crossing the road near the Police Corner junction around 1.45 pm when she was knocked down by the truck.

Yogesh S, a constable posted nearby, admitted Muniyamma to St Martha’s Hospital with help from a passersby. However, she passed away a few hours later after failing to respond to treatment.

Halasuru Gate traffic police have filed an FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence), and have launched an investigation against the truck driver.