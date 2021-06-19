Bengaluru students make it to screens at Times Square

Bengaluru students make it to screens at New York's Times Square

All interns were able to savour their moment of fame as part of a marketing initiative by Morgan Stanley called 'India Interns Lights on Broadway'

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 19 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 06:51 ist
Giant screens in Morgan Stanley's New York headquarters at Times Square. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tejaswini V, a student from Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College made it all the way to the giant screens of New York City's Times Square, the Times of India reported

Tejaswini was among 277 college students from India who landed an internship with financial services giant Morgan Stanley, whose individual photos were beamed on a screen at the firm's headquarters, which it says is very visible to Wall Street.

The moment, which Tejaswini soaked in from the comfort of home beside her parents, was one she felt "too good to be true." She told the publication that it had left her friends in utter disbelief, some of them even asking whether she had edited the photo.

A second-year BBA student, Tejaswini will be interning with the firm for a 10-week period as part of its 'Return to Work Internship Programme India.' While 13 other students were selected from her college, a total of 16 from Jain Deemed to be University and 18 from PES have also been selected.

All interns were able to savour their moment of fame as part of a marketing initiative by Morgan Stanley called 'India Interns Lights on Broadway.' The company told TOI that it was their way of fostering a sense of community among the students — all of whom will be working remotely, away from the office — and replicate the "excitement and appreciation."

Bengaluru
New York
Morgan Stanley
Times Square

