Bengaluru suburban rail gets on fast track; bids called for Corridor 4

Bengaluru’s suburban train dream has taken a step forward with tenders being called for the 46.88-km Corridor 4 that will connect Heelalige in the far south to Rajanukunte in the far north.

Corridor 4, also known as the Kanaka Line, is the second of four corridors for which tenders have been called. The tender is for the design and construction of 8.96 km of elevated tracks (viaducts) and 37.92 km of at-grade tracks. April 27 is the last date to submit the bids. A separate tender will be called later this year for the construction of 19 stations that will come under Corridor 4, said officials at the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE), which is building the project.

K-RIDE has made some modifications to the specifications detailed in the Detailed Project Report (DPR). As per the DPR, the length of Corridor 4 was 46.24 km, consisting of a 13.29-km elevated line and a 32.95-km at-grade line. The length of the at-grade line has been reduced to cut land acquisition costs. If everything goes smoothly, the contract will be awarded later this year. The deadline will be 30 months from the date of the award of the contract.

K-RIDE has been in advanced talks with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the German investment and development bank KfW to secure funding for the Rs 15,000 Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP). An agreement is expected by March 2023.