Bengaluru: Temporary measures for rainwater flow

To ensure smooth rainwater flow during the monsoons while grappling with stay orders against removal of encroachments on stormwater drains (SWD), the BBMP has identified temporary bypass lines at 40 to 50 locations.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the civic body is working in tandem with the revenue department to identify and remove encroachments. He said it might take more time to remove structures not marked as encroachments.

“We can only act upon structures encroaching SWDs and lakes,” he said. “We can acquire and remove structures obstructing the flow of rainwater under the Disaster Management Act, if there are floods in the area.”