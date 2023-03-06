Bengaluru: Three years on, apartments slow to adopt BWSSB’s sub-metering system

The BWSSB’s rule suggesting installation of sub-metering systems in apartment complexes for water supply has seen minimal implementation three years since being published.

Despite a significant reduction of almost 30 per cent in water usage observed in apartment complexes that implemented sub-metering systems, many are still reluctant to adopt the technology due to lack of guidance and government support.

“The sub-metering systems definitely help in reducing the usage of water at individual flats since people are aware and conscious of their usage. However, over the years, we have received several complaints from our association members, pointing out problems with vendors and technology to be used,” said Vikram Rai, general secretary of Bangalore Apartments’ Federation.

Milind Pahl, a member of HM Tambourine Apartment Residents Association on Kanakapura Road, said they contacted several vendors before finalising one.

“From mechanical meters to smart meters to ultrasonic meters, there are several options available and it is important to select the right one. With mechanical meters, there are chances of clogging. There is no one set rule and every apartment has to select what is most suitable for them since the capital investment for every option is different,” Pahl said.

Though HM Tambourine apartments could reduce water consumption by 34 per cent, the return on capital investment will take at least eight years.

“We all know that there is a need to conserve water and sub-metering will support judicious usage of water. But, since it involves heavy capital investment, people look at the returns as well. If the government or BWSSB provides subsidies or incentivises the use, more people will come forward to implement,” Rai said.

'Change of attitude'

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials think apartment dwellers should have a change of attitude about the issue.

“Installing a sub-metering system is a simple process requiring help from the in-house plumber. The will to (install the system) is needed (here). Since we are not penalising them, (apartment owners) are laidback (in fixing the meter),” said a senior BWSSB official.

In May 2020, BWSSB introduced Regulation 43-A to the BWSSB Water Supply Regulations of 1965, through a government gazette notification. The regulation requires all existing buildings with three or more units and an area of over 2,400 square feet, as well as all upcoming buildings with three or more units and an area of over 1,200 square feet, to install sub-metering systems.

Advantages of sub-metering

1) Helps determine exact usage by every household.

2) Encourages judicious use of water.

3) Helps identify leaks or irresponsible use.