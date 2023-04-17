Bengaluru: Tiger Cup cricket match from April 17

The 11th edition of the Tiger Cup under-12, under-14 and under-16 will start on April 17 and go on until May 19.

The tournament is the brainchild of former India cricketers Sandeep Patil, Yusuf Pathan and Harbhajan Singh.

Forty-eight teams will participate in the tournament that will be held at the RR Nagar Global Institute of Technology, said Joseph Hoover of Panther's Cricket Academy, which has organised the tournament.

Besides helping aspiring boys and girls to improve their match temperament and showcase their skills, the tournament has been conceptualised to spread the conservation message through cricket, Hoover said.

Conducted under the Cricketers For Wildlife Conservation banner, international cricketers have felicitated forest footsoldiers "who are essentially the eyes, ears and noses of our dwindling forest landscapes".

Each forest watcher is given a cash award in recognition of his selfless and meritorious service to wildlife conservation, according to Hoover.