Bengaluru: Tiger Cup cricket match from April 17

Bengaluru: Tiger Cup cricket match from April 17

The tournament is the brainchild of former India cricketers Sandeep Patil, Yusuf Pathan and Harbhajan Singh

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 17 2023, 02:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2023, 06:14 ist
Credit: iStock photo

The 11th edition of the Tiger Cup under-12, under-14 and under-16 will start on April 17 and go on until May 19. 

The tournament is the brainchild of former India cricketers Sandeep Patil, Yusuf Pathan and Harbhajan Singh. 

Forty-eight teams will participate in the tournament that will be held at the RR Nagar Global Institute of Technology, said Joseph Hoover of Panther's Cricket Academy, which has organised the tournament. 

Besides helping aspiring boys and girls to improve their match temperament and showcase their skills, the tournament has been conceptualised to spread the conservation message through cricket, Hoover said. 

Conducted under the Cricketers For Wildlife Conservation banner, international cricketers have felicitated forest footsoldiers "who are essentially the eyes, ears and noses of our dwindling forest landscapes". 

Each forest watcher is given a cash award in recognition of his selfless and meritorious service to wildlife conservation, according to Hoover. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Bengaluru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?

Are you making these retirement planning mistakes?

There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft

There's a difference between 40% & 5%: KBG on graft

The great dilemma of a first-time voter

The great dilemma of a first-time voter

A smart fix for city's trash trouble

A smart fix for city's trash trouble

Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament

Veiled man unmasked in Kenyan women's chess tournament

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

 