Bengaluru: Tipper lorry hits seven four-wheelers in Devanahalli, one injured 

Bengaluru: Tipper lorry hits 7 four-wheelers, 1 injured

The accident occurred at the Kempegowda Circle in Devanahalli bypass around 11.20 am

  • Jan 06 2023, 21:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 21:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A tipper lorry hit seven four-wheelers, including SUVs and cars in Devanahalli on Friday morning. One person sustained injuries in the accident but is out of danger and is undergoing treatment. 

The accident occurred at the Kempegowda Circle in Devanahalli bypass around 11.20 am. A few vehicles, heading towards the city were at the junction waiting for the signal to turn green, when a tipper lorry carrying construction materials by NHAI near the Kempegowda International Airport, failed to notice the red signal and the vehicles stationed at the signal and rammed into two cars and suddenly turned the vehicle towards the right and hit five other four wheelers.

The person, driving the first car hit by the tipper lorry, sustained injuries while the others escaped unhurt, the police said. The driver of the tipper lorry left the vehicle and escaped. Devanahalli traffic police said that they have seized the tipper lorry and traced the owner of the vehicle. The driver will be arrested and further procedures will be followed.

