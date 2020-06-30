Bengaluru to be disinfected with mist cannons

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav
  • Jun 30 2020, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 01:35 ist

In its efforts to control the spread of Covid-19, BBMP introduced mist cannon spraying machines on Monday.  

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, the third Covid-19 in-charge for Karnataka, inaugurated the machine that will spray disinfectant into the ar. The machines, which will be taken around the city, can spray disinfectants up to 50 meters. 

BBMP commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the mist cannons can rotate 320 degrees and the equipment can be controlled remotely. 

Ashok later visited the Haj Bhavan and supervised preparations at the Covid Care Centre. He inspected the facilities, where 430 asymptomatic patients are housed. 

Also, BBMP marshals collected Rs 5.99 lakh in fines from those not using masks and not maintaining social distancing in public places; 2,733 were fined for not wearing masks and 264 for not maintaining social distancing.

BBMP
Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
R Ashoka

