Bengaluru to host first meeting of G20 energy transition group

Bengaluru will host the first meeting of the Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) of the G20 in February where crucial issues of universal access to clean energy, financing energy transition and just, affordable and inclusive transition pathways will be discussed, the Union Ministry of Power said.

The ministry said 150 participants, including G20 members and special invitee guest countries Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, UAE and Spain would take part in the meet scheduled to be held from February 5 to 7. The World Bank, Asian Development Bank and several United Nations organisations will also be part of the meet.

"The first meeting will focus on six priority areas. These include energy transition through addressing technology gaps, low-cost financing for energy transition, energy security and diversified supply chains, energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption, fuels for future and universal access to clean energy and just, affordable and inclusive Energy Transition pathway," the ministry said.

A high-level seminar on 'Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage' will also be held on the sidelines of the meet. The event is aimed at knowledge sharing and replication of successful initiatives across the emerging economies.

Power Ministry Secretary said 800 m people in the world lack access to electricity and the G20 group seeks to address the problem even as they push for clean energy. "We have received wide ranging support for our priority areas. There is a consensus on ensuring energy transition and that it should happen without causing unemployment," he added.