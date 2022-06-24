Bengaluru to host national conference on Centre's 'disastrous' policies

Civil society organisations, led by Citizens for Democracy (CFD), will organise a national round table conference on Saturday and Sunday to discuss the government's farm laws, GST and other policies that are forcing many to "resort to suicide".

Justice (Retd) Nagamohan Das, Dr Ashok Dhawale (Mumbai), JNU's Anand Kumar and other eminent social activists will take part in the two-day conference to be held at Gandhi Bhavan.

The CFD, founded by Jayaprakash Narayan, will be accompanied by Jana Sangram Parishath, Janatantra Prayog Sahala, Janandolan Maha Maitri, Society for Communal Harmony and others.

Stating that the new reforms, introduced in 1991, have reached new heights in 2022, the CFD said that farmers, workers, Dalits and educated unemployed youths and minorities are taking their own lives as the welfare state has been converted into a pro-capitalist state.

"This is on top of the other policy failures, such as the demonetisation in 2016, the unscientific GST, the short notice (4 hours) lockdown that led to a disastrous situation for migrant workers and the very incompetent handling of the second wave of Covid have led to worsening of the situation for the people," a statement by CFD said.

S R Hiremath, chairman of the CFD, said the conference will also discuss the historic farmers' movement against the three "black" laws, and the Karnataka government's failure to quash the laws.