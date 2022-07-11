Bengaluru to Kanyakumari: Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

Rahul Kumar, a Craftsman from the 515 Army Base workshop, attempted to set a new India Book of Records for the 'Fastest Solo Cycling (Men)'.
He cycled 650 km in a record time of 36 hours, in a single stretch, from Bengaluru to Kanyakumari on July 8 and 9. He passed through Hosur, Salem and Madurai.
Although the temperature was normal, it rained in some parts during the ride. India Book of Records monitored it online.
The event was a part of 'Fitness A Way of Life' and was flagged off by Brig M R K Rajesh Panicker, VSM, Stn Cdr, Bengaluru, in the presence of Brig Alok Jain, SM, Comdt and MD. The event culminated at Kanyakumari on July 9.
