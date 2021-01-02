Bengaluru top cop Kamal Pant lauds officers for incident-free New Year's Eve

City police commissioner Kamal Pant has applauded the work by his officers on New Year’s Eve to ensure no untoward incident happened.

Policemen deployed across Bengaluru had ensured that the celebrations Thursday night were peaceful amid the prohibitory orders imposed between Thursday noon and 6 am on Friday due to the pandemic. The fear that the new variant of the novel coronavirus could spread rapidly had prompted the clampdown.

Both the law-and-order police and the traffic police worked hard from Thursday afternoon until early hours of Friday. Addressing the media, Pant lauded the efforts of everyone from constables to senior-level officers, while also thanking the public for their cooperation.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanth Gowda said in a press release that no fatal or non-fatal incident had taken place on Thursday night. “We appreciate the public response to our request to be safe,” he added, urging motorists to avoid riding under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

The heavy police deployment on the streets and the closure of all flyovers meant that youngsters did not dare perform bike stunts.