Bengaluru top cop visits DJ Halli and KG Halli

Bengaluru police chief C H Pratap Reddy on Monday visited some "sensitive" parts of eastern Bengaluru to review the security situation ahead of the assembly elections.

He visited Kaval Byrasandra, Modi Road, Shampura Main Road and Tannery Road among other areas and obtained information about the deployment of polling personnel there.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said he had ordered that all vehicles be checked scrupulously and action be taken in case of unaccounted-for cash and other documents being found. He promised that all sensitive areas in the city were monitored closely.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Bheemashankar S Guled accompanied him.

On August 11, 2020, violent protesters broke out in DJ Halli and KG Halli after P Naveen, the nephew of the then Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, uploaded an offensive post on Facebook.

Arrests of local residents are a major election issue in the Pulakeshinagar assembly constituency.