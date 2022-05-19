Bengaluru: Towing set to return in a new form

The Karnataka government’s decision to suspend towing of vehicles from no-parking zones in February was a relief to citizens. But looks like the towing will return soon, but in a new form. New towing guidelines are being prepared by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP). It will be tabled before the government for its approval.

Speaking to DH, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda, said when the towing rules were in force, people would think twice before parking at random places because they feared their vehicles would be towed, but now there had been an increase in violations.

“People park their vehicles at random places. The traffic police click a photo and offenders simply pay a fine of Rs 500 and take their vehicles without feeling any guilt. There is more violation than compliance,” added.

“Each traffic station in the city has two towing vehicles. The tenders are already in place. We are waiting for the new towing policy to be approved after we submit it and then we will implement it,” added Ravikanthe.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy, who took charge on Tuesday, said that towing of vehicles is likely to return to the city, but that it will done only after a thorough review of the prevailing system.

“It will never be implemented in a haste. We will study the law and order situation and then take a call,” Reddy told DH.