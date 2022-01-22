Bengaluru traders welcome lifting of weekend curfew, confident business will pick up

Industries, trade bodies, and daily wage labourers cheered the government’s decision to withdraw the weekend curfew as it would help revive commercial activities.

Hit hard by the clampdown of people’s movement, introduced by the government to curb the Covid outbreak, traders sighed in relief as weekends are the time for peak business.

“We are happy with the Chief Minister’s decision to roll back the curfew. The government should also remember while taking decisions in the future that predominantly 50 to 60% of retail and wholesale businesses happen over the weekends. We are looking forward to receiving customers again on the weekends," said Sajjanraj Mehta, a trade activist.

The decision particularly thrilled traders on Commercial Street, the city’s prominent shopping hub.

“With a lockdown and curfews, traders were cash strapped and that was not healthy for our business. We are hoping for better business during the weekends," said Sanjay Motwani, president, Commercial Street Traders Association.

The hospitality industry also hailed the government’s decision. “Most families and youngsters choose to visit pubs and hotels on weekends,” said a hotelier.

Chandrashekhar Hebbar, president, Karnataka Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants Association (KPHRA), thanked the government for lifting the weekend curfew. “We don’t have problems with the night curfew, which must be followed for everyone’s safety,” he said. “We are also ok with the 50% seating arrangement, given the current Covid situation. We’ll continue to follow all necessary measures to ensure our customers’ safety.”

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) said the removal of the weekend curfew will benefit all industries. “Hospitality, events, cinema, tourism, and all other affected industries will see business and financial improvements. We will follow all Covid protocols”, FKCCI president I S Prasad said.

“People have gone into the mindset of staying at home on weekends now. With the lifting of the curfew, we are expecting them to come out. In a few weeks, we are expecting to serve more customers”, said Sampath, general secretary, Adarsha Auto Union.

Prohibitory orders extended till January 31

Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant late Friday evening issued a fresh order notifying the withdrawal of the weekend curfew and further enforcement of the night curfew till January 31.

As per the order, when the night curfew is in place, the movement of all types of vehicles and activities are prohibited, except those exempted (essential services) by the state government between 10 pm to 5 am every day, including on the weekends.

"If any person violates the prohibitory orders, they shall be liable for prosecution under sections of the Disaster Management Act, IPC Section 188, and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act," the notification read.

Under the prohibitory orders issued by the police commissioner, all types of rallies, dharnas, and protests are prohibited.

"Marriage functions shall not be held with more than 200 people in open places and 100 people in closed areas. Pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, and hotels shall not operate exceeding 50% of their seating capacity. Cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, auditoriums, and similar places shall not operate exceeding 50% of their capacity," the order further said.

