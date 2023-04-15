Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match

The police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city on Saturday.

Parking restrictions

There are parking restrictions on Queen's Road, MG Road, Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, St Mark's Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedhi, Trinity Junction, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga Road between 12.30 pm and 9 pm.

Read | Silt dumps turn Bengaluru neighborhoods into dust bowls

People are allowed to park on King's Road, UB City parking lot, the first floor of Shivajinagar BMTC bus station, old KGID building, Kanteerava Stadium, and BRV Ground below the metro lane.

Traffic diversions

Goods vehicles are not allowed on Queen's Road. KSRTC buses, private buses, and goods vehicles traveling from Siddalingaiah Circle towards MG Road will be diverted via Residency Road.