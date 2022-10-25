Bengaluru Traffic Police crack down on errant auto drivers, file over 1,000 cases

The traffic police finally cracked down on the city’s notorious auto-rickshaws.

During a special drive on Monday, traffic police booked 270 auto drivers for refusing rides and another 312 for overcharging passengers. In total, as many as 1,116 cases were registered, according to the police.

B R Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said: “The special drive was an initiative of the traffic police based on complaints from the public, especially senior citizens.”

“Our plain clothesmen approached auto-rickshaw drivers posing as customers and when the drivers demanded more money or refused rides, they were booked accordingly. During the drive, auto drivers were also booked for other traffic offences, including no uniform, using mobile phones while driving, defective number plates and others.”

According to a senior officer, many senior citizens had complained to the police about errant drivers demanding more money and refusing to take them to their desired destinations.

Police seized 312 vehicles during the drive and released 307 of them after the drivers paid the fine. Five more vehicles are still in the custody of the police.

Some of the places where the police conducted the drives were MG Road, Residency Road, Queen’s Road, Sadashivanagar, Corporation Circle, Ashoknagar, Wilson Garden, Indiranagar, Pulakeshinagar, Shivajinagar, Madiwala, Adugodi, Electronics City, Mico Layout, Whitefield, HSR Layout, City Market, Malleswaram, Peenya, Hebbal, Chikkajala, Jayanagar, Banashankari and others.

Gowda promised more such drives in the future.