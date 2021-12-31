Bengaluru traffic police to use 2,028 body-worn cameras

Jahnavi R
Jahnavi R, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 31 2021, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2021, 03:25 ist
A traffic cop demonstrates the functioning of a body-worn camera at an event on Thursday. Credit: DH Photo/Prashanth H G

Traffic policing in Bengaluru is set to get "smart" in the next 90 days. On Thursday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiled a slew of technological tools for better traffic management as well as a new beat system for the traffic police. 

Bommai distributed body-worn cameras to police personnel and inaugurated ANPR cameras, an SMS challan system and two mobile phone apps to provide real-time traffic information to citizens. 

The traffic police will use 2,028 body-worn cameras, 250 Automatic Number-Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and 80 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras for enforcement. The use of digital technology is expected to bring transparency in traffic enforcement as well as help the traffic cops collect visual evidence of violations. 

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the body-worn cameras and other equipment cost Rs 32 crore. 

Bommai said smart traffic enforcement can be possible only when technological advancements were brought into traffic control rooms. He also called for strengthening the Traffic Management Centre — the traffic police headquarters — to provide real-time updates. 

The chief minister said that the vehicular load on Bengaluru's roads was unsustainable no matter how strong the roads were. 

"Around 3,000 two-wheelers and 5,000 big vehicles hit the roads every day. Heavy-duty vehicles also arrive here from other big cities. Big trucks also move around for civic work. We have identified 12 such heavy-duty vehicle movement corridors and will convert them into high-standard roads with seamless signalling and other facilities to ensure smooth traffic flow." 

State police chief Praveen Sood, city police chief Kamal Pant, city traffic police chief B R Ravikanthe Gowda and BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh were also present. 

