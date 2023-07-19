Bengaluru: Tree crash victim undergoes surgeries

Rajashekhar KV, the 18-year-old pedestrian who was injured when a peepal tree fell on him at Chandrika Hotel junction on Friday, is gradually recovering.

The giant tree collapsed at the Cunningham Road-Millers Road junction, also known as Chandrika Hotel junction.

Although he can talk and eat with his family, he remains immobile due to the injuries to his pelvic and thigh bones.

On Tuesday, he underwent surgery to fix his femur fracture with a PFNA2 (Proximal Femoral Nail Antirotation) nail that stabilises the bone from the inside.

Dr Balakrishna S, surgical gastroenterologist at Manipal Hospitals, Millers Road, stated that pelvic fracture repair may occur in a couple of weeks.

During the initial diagnostic laparoscopy on July 14, doctors found no injuries to Rajashekhar's liver or spleen, but discovered a ruptured urinary bladder, which was promptly operated on.

In addition to the pelvic injury, Rajashekhar also sustained a fracture in his right femur.

An orthopedician initially used an external fixator to stabilise both the pelvis and the femur, preventing complications. The external fixator for the pelvis remains in place, and Rajashekhar will only be able to walk after completing the definitive pelvis surgery.

Regarding financial support, Rajashekhar’s father Venkataravanappa said three people from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) visited the hospital on Monday to collect their Aadhaar and BPL cards, as well as a plea letter, written by his teachers, describing Rajashekhar's condition.

They supposedly assured financial assistance, but have not contacted the family since then.

Native of a tiny hamlet in Chikkaballapur, Rajashekhar arrived in Bengaluru just 20 days ago to pursue a course at the Frankfinn Institute of Air Hostess Training.

His disabled father works with the panchayat office back home, while his mother grazes cattle and brother, a high school goer, is mentally ill.

Rajashekhar's maternal uncle K Ganesh, a driver with a private company in North Bengaluru’s Byrathi, told DH that coming to Bengaluru was the only option for Rajashekhar to drag his family out of debt.