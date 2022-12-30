Bengaluru: Two labourers die after compound wall collapses

Two labourers, including a woman, died after the compound wall of the MEG Officers Colony collapsed in Bharathi Nagar police station limits on Thursday, police said.

Ashamma (21) from Challakere, Chitradurga district, and Akram-ul-Haq (22) from West Bengal were carrying out repair and painting works of the compound wall when a portion collapsed around 6.30 pm.

They suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. Ashamma was pronounced brought dead while Akram died while undergoing treatment shortly thereafter.

Bheemashankar S Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), said an adjoining tree had tilted towards the compound wall. It is suspected that the soil surrounding the compound wall had either loosened or the wall itself had weakened, triggering the collapse, he added.

Ashamma got married recently and lived with her husband. Her husband met with a minor road accident while rushing on his two-wheeler to hospital. He is undergoing treatment and is out of danger, police said.

Police have not yet received any complaint regarding the incident but promised necessary action if they received one.