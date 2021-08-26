Bengaluru Urban completes one crore vaccinations

Bengaluru Urban, where the vaccination drive was launched eight months ago in its five taluks and 198 BBMP wards, achieved the one-crore vaccination mark on Wednesday.

District administration officials said 1,00,34,598 people have been vaccinated at various centres as of Wednesday. While 75,90,684 received the first dose, 24,43,914 received both doses.

J Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, told DH that the district, barring the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area, has now achieved a 90% target.

"The district comprises five taluks, 198 wards of BBMP, six town municipalities, one city municipality and 1,038 villages under 87 gram panchayats. In the BBMP area, we have only achieved 70% with at least one dose of the vaccine. We are happy that none of those vaccinated reported any serious side effects," Manjunath explained.

The district administration commenced the vaccination programme on January 16 by administering vaccines to health workers and subsequently extended the programme to frontline health workers on February 8.

Similarly, the 45 years and above were provided with vaccines from March 1 and from May 10. The vaccination covered those who are aged above 18 as well.

The officials have arranged free vehicles to get people with disabilities to the vaccination centres. "We have deployed vaccination teams to companies to conduct special vaccination drives," Manjunath said.

D Randeep, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), said that municipal authorities have been getting 75,000 doses per day since August 21. “This has allowed us to boost our daily vaccination numbers,” he said.