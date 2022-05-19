Bengaluru Urban DC seeks report on lakes, drains

A day after the heavy downpour, the Bengaluru Urban district administration on Wednesday ordered that the five tahsildars submit a report on the state of the lakes, tanks and stormwater drains.

“A report has been sought on the damage to water bodies under the jurisdiction of the municipalities and panchayats. The tahsildars have been told to keep vigil on the watershed areas and drains, especially where there is a possibility of damage to property,” the Deputy Commissioner’s Office said.

To a question on the flooding of houses in some municipalities, officials said most of the stormwater drain network in the district was under the control of the BBMP.

“Most of the encroachments of drains under the district administration’s jurisdiction have been removed.

“Eviction of some encroachments has been stalled due to legal reasons and are pending before the court,” the source said.