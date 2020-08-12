Bengaluru violence live updates: Death toll rises to 3; Sec 144 imposed in parts of city

Curfew has been imposed in Banaswadi Police Sub-Division, in Bengaluru after an irate mob on Tuesday night attacked the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy over a defamatory post against religion. Two persons died and three others were injured in the attack. Many policemen have also been injured in the incident including a couple of senior officers. More than 7-8 vehicles have been set on fire. The mob comprising over 100 people also torched about 15 vehicles. Stay tuned for live updates.