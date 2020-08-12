Bengaluru violence live updates: Sec 144 imposed in parts of city; Top cop hit during stone pelting

Curfew has been imposed in Banaswadi Police Sub-Division, in Bengaluru after an irate mob on Tuesday night attacked the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy over a defamatory post against religion. Two persons died and three others were injured in the attack. Many policemen have also been injured in the incident including a couple of senior officers. More than 7-8 vehicles have been set on fire. The mob comprising over 100 people also torched about 15 vehicles. Stay tuned for live updates.
Section 144 imposed in parts of Bengaluru, says Police Commissioner
Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in Bengaluru & curfew imposed in DJ Halli & KG Halli police station limits of the city: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant
Senior police officials holding a high level meeting to chalk out future course of action to ensure peace, law and order in the city
CAR, KSRP platoons, Garuda commandos deployed in the area
Police Commissioner Kamal Pant has now ordered deploying of City Armed Reserve (CAR), Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons. Garuda commandos have also been deployed in the area to carry out patrolling along with the law and order and traffic police in KG Halli and DJ Halli police station jurisdiction.
City Police Commissioner, DCPs hit during stone pelting
During the stone-pelting incident, both Commissioner Kamal Pant and DCPs were also hit. As the commissioner was wearing the armour. Even though the helmet worn by the commissioner was damaged, he escaped unhurt.
Police officers urge people to not indulge in unlawful activities
Curfew imposed in Banaswadi Police Sub-Division according to Bengaluru City police commissioner Kamal Pant
One person dies, three others severely injured
Trying to control the situation and disperse the crowd, the police fired in the air in front of the KG Halli police station. However, there was no sign of control as the mob continued with their violence protest. In the resulting violence, one person was found dead while the three others were injured severely. However, the police refused to confirm whether the person died in the firing, violence or stampede.
Protesters attack DCP's vehicle
The protesters even attacked the vehicle of North-East Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bheemashankar Guled. Trying to take control of the situation, the DCP visited the spot and he was stopped by the protesters in front of the police station gate and began pelting stones. Even as the police personnel were escorting the DCP to a safe location, the mob attacked the car and damaged it. They also assaulted the driver of the vehicle.
Govt will take action against those responsible for the attack, says Home Minister
The government will take action against those who are responsible behind the attack. Resorting to violence, torching of vehicles is against the law and not a solution to any problems. Any issue can be legally pursued and taken to a logical end. I have already directed the police commissioner to visit the spot and take control of the situation. We have also deployed enough police force in the area and additional KSRP platoons will be deployed:Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister
Police Commissioner rushes to the spot to take control of the situation
Following the violent protests, Chamarajpet MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan also rushed to the spot and visited KG Halli police station. According to sources, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also rushed to the spot.
MLA Srinivamurthy asks people to maintain peace
In the meantime, MLA Akhana Srinivasamurthy released a video appeal and said, "I appeal to all my Muslim brethren to maintain peace and not to get carried away by the rumours and miscreants words. Be it a Hindu or Muslim, we all are equal. Whoever it may be trying to disrupt the harmony, they will be dealt with seriously and will be punished by the police as per the law. But let us not resort to this violence and I request all of you to keep calm."
Over 600 people storm KG Halli police station and demand justice
Following the incident, over 600 people stormed the KG Halli police station venting their anger and demanding justice. The incident which occurred at around 9:00 pm went out of control in less than an hour after the mob began to torch the vehicles and vandalise the houses nearby. Gripped by panic, the residents staying in surrounding areas were seen leaving houses along with kids and women to other areas.
Sources close to the MLA revealed to DH that the mob was reportedly angered over a derogatory Facebook post about religion, alleged to have been posted by MLA's brother-in-law. A few others also revealed that the post was put up by the MLA's personal assistant. However, Bengaluru police revealed to DH that they are yet to verify these allegations. The mob took control of the area and sealed five to six crosses barring access to police personnel and fire and emergency service personnel.
Mob attacks Congress MLA's house over Facebook post
An irate mob on Tuesday late evening attacked the house of Congress MLA from Pulikeshinagar Akhanda Srinivasamurthy and ransacked the house and his home office attached to the house while protesting against a defamatory post against a religion allegedly said to have been posted by the MLAs brother-in-law on Facebook. The mob comprising over 100 people also torched about 15 vehicles besides pelting stones at the MLA's house and other adjoining houses in Kaval Byrasandra in North-East Bengaluru.