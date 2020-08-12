Bengaluru violence updates: BBMP corporator's husband among 60 fresh arrests; At least 9 FIRs filed

Over 200 arrests have been made in Bengaluru after a mob on Tuesday night attacked the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy over a defamatory post against a religion. Initial investigations reveal that SDPI members were involved in the attack. Three persons died and several others were injured in the attack. Over 50 policemen have also been injured in the incident including a couple of senior officers. Stay tuned for live updates.