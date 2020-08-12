Bengaluru violence updates: Bengaluru City Police forms four teams for investigation

Curfew has been imposed in Banaswadi Police Sub-Division, in Bengaluru, after a mob on Tuesday night attacked the house of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy over a defamatory post against a religion. Three persons died and several others were injured in the attack. Over 50 policemen have also been injured in the incident including a couple of senior officers. The mob comprising over 100 people also torched about 15 vehicles. Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa tells Bengaluru DG & IGP to act tough on those responsible for the violence. Congress MLA from Pulikeshinagar Akhanda Srinivas Murthy said that about 3,000 to 4,000 people attacked his house. Stay tuned for live updates.