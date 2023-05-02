Bengaluru-Vizag special train to do more trips

The East Coast Railway has extended the service of train numbers 08543/08544 between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru Cantonment with revised timings and stoppages, a press release said.

Train No 08543 Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Cantonment Weekly Express Special will do four more trips every Sunday, until May 28.

Train No 08544 Bengaluru Cantonment-Visakhapatnam Weekly Express Special will do four more trips every Monday, until May 29.