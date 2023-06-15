Bengaluru: Water contamination linked to polluted borewell in apartment complex

The water contamination reported from an apartment complex near Electronics City last week was attributed to a polluted borewell in the complex, according to tests conducted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Close to 140 people suffered from gastroenteritis due to the contamination.

According to the reports, one of the two working borewells in the complex had samples that were deemed unfit for consumption.

"We sent samples from all water sources for testing. Only samples from one borewell seemed unfit for consumption, and we suspect it could be the cause behind people falling ill," said Balasundar A S, Chief Health Officer, BBMP.

Read | Bengaluru: Waterlogged underpass slows down traffic on Panathur, Balagere roads

While the BBMP has asked the residents to refrain from using the borewell, the reports may indicate a larger problem of monitoring groundwater quality.

Although there are thousands of borewells in the city, they are hardly monitored. While officials from the Groundwater Directorate claim to monitor the quality, sources reveal that it is practically impossible to track the quality in all parts of the city.

"Annually, we test samples from the observatory borewells set up across the city. If there are any issues reported from a particular area, we do monitor the quality there," said Ramachandraiah, Director of the Groundwater Directorate.

Sources in the department also suggest that the failure to prevent the entry of sewage into lakes and the constant release of industrial effluents could have polluted the groundwater in some areas.

"The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board need to closely monitor and prevent such instances. But clearly, no action has been taken, and this could result in groundwater contamination," said another official from the directorate.

However, Balasundar opined that this could also be a localised problem.

"The samples from the other borewell on the premises seem fit for consumption. Hence, it is possible that sewage may have leaked into the pipeline of only one borewell. We have asked the BWSSB to look into the problem," he said.

Experts suggest that people keep a close eye on the water quality of private borewells and have them tested regularly.