Bengaluru waterlogged again

Bengaluru has received twice the normal rainfall this season, which commenced on October 1

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 20 2022, 02:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 05:56 ist

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, pounded Bengaluru on Wednesday night, causing waterlogging on roads, power outage, damage to road infrastructure and traffic jams. 

The thunderstorm was the most severe in the city’s central, eastern and southeastern areas in what has already turned out to be the wettest year on record.

Between 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm, Bengaluru city received 54.5 mm of rainfall and HAL airport 71.2 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Bengaluru has received twice the normal rainfall this season, which commenced on October 1. The city observatory recorded 305.5 mm of rainfall until 11.30 pm this month, more than double the average of 132 mm. The HAL airport has received 284.2 mm, more than three times the average of 92 mm. 

Roads were the first casualty of the torrential rainfall. The BBMP control room received complaints of waterlogging from the railway underpass near Seshadripuram, Freedom Park and Banaswadi, an official said.

At least one tree has also fallen near Aiyappa Temple in Banaswadi. 

Waterlogging was also reported from the Outer Ring Road, between Mahadevapura and Marathahalli, Koramangala, Indiranagar and KH (Double) Road among other areas. 

The rains were so intense that commuters carrying umbrellas were also stranded at bus and metro stations. Many vehicles were trapped in waterlogged railway underpasses. 

Parts of Namma Metro’s retaining wall near Seshadripuram collapsed due to the heavy rainfall. Residents also complained of power cuts in many localities. 

The IMD has issued a yellow alert (meaning heavy rainfall) for Bengaluru Urban and Rural until Thursday. 

