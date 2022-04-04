Bengaluru will be India’s best city: DK Shivakumar’s challenge to KTR

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Monday posed a challenge to Telangana’s IT Minister KT Rama Rao that Bengaluru will overtake Hyderabad as “India’s best city”.

Shivakumar was responding to Rao’s tweet in which the Telangana minister took potshots at Bengaluru’s infrastructure when compared with Hyderabad’s.

“…my friend, I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India’s best city,” Shivakumar wrote on Twitter.

On March 31, Rao wrote a tweet asking serial entrepreneur Ravish Naresh to “pack your bags & move to Hyderabad”. This, after Naresh complained about bad roads, power cuts, poor quality of water, and bad footpaths.

“Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India's Silicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have v bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable footpaths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India's Silicon Valley,” Naresh, the cofounder of Khatabook and Housing.com, said in a tweet on March 30.

Rao’s response was this: “Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of the city is a breeze.”

Rao also said: “More importantly our Govt’s focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth.”

In Congress circles, Shivakumar’s tweet is seen as his attempt to be seen as the face of the party in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections. It’s not a secret that Shivakumar will eye the chief minister’s chair if Congress wins the election next year.

This isn’t the first time Rao has been critical of the Karnataka government when it comes to Bengaluru.

In December 2021, after comedian Munawar Faruqi’s show was cancelled in Bengaluru, Rao extended an “open invitation” to him and follow stand-up artist Kunal Kamra. Rao had said Bengaluru “claims to be a cosmopolitan city, but takes comedy too seriously”.

‘We are Indians first’

Responding to Rao’s tweet, Karnataka’s IT Minister CN Ashwath Narayan told reporters that Bengaluru’s fame is not dependent on just roads.

“We are all Indians first. We are not intolerant of the progress of our neighbouring states. In India, every state has its own uniqueness. We firmly believe in entire India growing as one country,” Narayan said.

“Karnataka is currently known world over as a city of startups, innovation, science and technology. The city has not earned this fame overnight,” he said, recalling Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar’s role in setting up the IISc, and the scientific and technological contributions of C V Raman, CNR Rao, and Raja Ramanna.

“Considering all this, it is very much evident that Bengaluru’s fame is not dependent only on its’ roads,” Narayan said.