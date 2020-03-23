Bengaluru will be under complete lockdown till March 31, says city police commissioner

The Bengaluru city will be locked down completely from Tuesday till March 31 and only essential commodities will be available. Police will initiate strict action if people step out unnecessarily.

Speaking to DH, City police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa held a meeting with all the senior bureaucrats on Monday morning and a decision was taken to enforce complete lockdown from Tuesday in the city.

"Despite the lockdown announced last night, we have seen a large number of people on the streets, but tomorrow onwards it has been decided to enforce complete lockdown. Essentials such as food, vegetables/fruits, milk, grocery shops, meat outlets and pharmacies will be open and other than these, no other shops should be open till further orders," Rao said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

"We are going to enforce strict action against people who come out on streets unnecessarily, we have provision under IPC section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) sections and also KP Act 30 (L) and government also brought epidemic act to initiate action against them. I hope people understand the situation and cooperate with the situation and stay at home," Rao said.

"People have purchased whatever essentials they require and return home. If they are found going around the city unnecessarily and not give genuine reason when they are stopped by the police, start arguing with them, such people will be detained and booked under above sections," he added.

Rao further tweeted that around 5,000 home quarantine stamping was carried out to ensure they remain home in public interest. "I have received calls that some of those stamped are moving in BMTC buses and sitting in restaurants. Please call Namma 100 (control room) and these people will be picked up, arrested and sent to Government Quarantine. We have taken neighbours into confidence to ensure that home quarantine should not step outside," he added.

He further added that, We are using indelible ink for stamping which will fade away in 21 days.

War room to monitor home quarantine and foreign returnees

The war room has been created at the city police commissionerate to monitor and track around 43,000 people who returned to the city from foreign countries since March 8 to March 19. Police staff representing all 108 police stations deployed to segregate their forms submitted just after their arrival at KIA and these slips will be handed over to jurisdiction police to visit houses of the suspects who had returned from foreign countries and put a seal on their hands and tell them to stay at home for 14 days.

Police personnel are able to dispatch 22,000 persons and there is a need of dispatching the remaining 21,000 forms. They also visit them and monitor them regularly, Rao added.