Bengaluru witnesses peaceful NYE celebrations, thanks to restrictions

New Year’s Eve passed off peacefully on Friday night in the wake of the evening curbs and night curfew enforced by the government.

Barring a few minor brawls, no untoward incidents had been reported. Arguments and verbal altercations broke out on MG Road, Indiranagar and Koramangala when the on-duty police personnel tried to book a few youngsters found loitering on streets in groups.

However, with the additional deployment of forces, the situation remained under control in these areas.

Enforcing the night curfew orders, city police seized around 31 vehicles on New Year’s Eve for violating the prohibitory orders imposed by the police commissioner. Vehicles seized include 26 two-wheelers and five four-wheelers.

The highest seizures were reported in the north-east division with 19 vehicles, while the west division police seized three and central division nine.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra personally inspected the safety measures and bandobast in place in the Central Business District (CBD) areas, including MG Road, Brigade Road and Ballari Road.

City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant along with divisional officers went on rounds in Indiranagar, Koramangala and other places. People who moved around the streets after the deadline under the influence of alcohol argued with policemen for stopping them. Police seized their vehicles and packed them off home.

Elsewhere, a woman and her friends bashed up a youth who allegedly misbehaved with her in a pub on MG Road.

