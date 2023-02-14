Bengaluru: Woman kills herself days after techie-husband sends her divorce notice

A homemaker allegedly killed herself in eastern Bengaluru on Monday, five days after her husband sent her a divorce notice.

Rani C was found hanging around 7 am at her home located in Sai Layout, Seegehalli, near KR Puram, police investigations show.

Rani left behind a five-page purported death note blaming her husband and in-laws.

Rani’s husband Jeevan Kumar, a software engineer, sent her a divorce notice on February 8 and he wasn’t available to discuss the matter with her, police said.

The couple got married on May 9, 2022.

Rani’s father, Chalapati N, filed a police complaint following her death.

KR Puram police have taken up a case against Kumar, his father Varadaraju, his mother Nirmala and younger brothers Vivek Kumar and

Madhusudhan.

They invoked IPC sections related to domestic violence and the abetment of suicide. All have gone missing and police are trying to trace them.

Chalapati accused Kumar and his family of being responsible for Rani’s death. According to him, Nirmala had threatened to get her son married again if she failed to convince him to continue their marital relationship within three months.

Astrologer’s advice

Kumar told Rani that an astrologer had said that he would not lead a happy life with his wife.

He forced her to remove her mangalya chain five months after the marriage and insisted that she return it to her parents, the purported death note states.