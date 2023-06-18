Bengaluru youth dies in road mishap at MM Hill

Bengaluru youth dies in road mishap at MM Hill

The victim was returning on his two-wheeler after having darshan of the deity

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, M M Hill (Chamarajanagar dist),
  • Jun 18 2023, 22:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 04:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Bengaluru youth was killed in a collision between a two-wheeler and a KSRTC bus at Male Mahadeshwara Hill on Sunday.

Venkatappa (32), a resident of Banashankari, Bengaluru is the deceased. He was returning on his two-wheeler after having darshan of the deity. The Kollegal-bound bus hit the two-wheeler. Venkatappa sustained serious injuries and died on the way to hospital. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Road accident
MM Hills

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Bengaluru college demands 2.1% of students' salary

Jallikattu and animal rights

Jallikattu and animal rights

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

Indian researchers in Arctic, Antarctic to do yoga

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

'Scam 2003' to premiere on SonyLIV in September

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Biryani 'Champions League' to be held in Kolkata, Delhi

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Linda Hamilton joins 'Stranger Things' season 5 cast

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

Kia to launch EV9 that gives 501 km on single charge

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

'The Archies' trailer takes viewers 'back in time'

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Meerut's 12-kg samosa: Eat in 30 mins, win Rs 71K

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

 