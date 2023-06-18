Bengaluru youth dies in road mishap at MM Hill

A Bengaluru youth was killed in a collision between a two-wheeler and a KSRTC bus at Male Mahadeshwara Hill on Sunday.

Venkatappa (32), a resident of Banashankari, Bengaluru is the deceased. He was returning on his two-wheeler after having darshan of the deity. The Kollegal-bound bus hit the two-wheeler. Venkatappa sustained serious injuries and died on the way to hospital.